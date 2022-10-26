West Orange HS girls soccer team is repeat ECT champion

By Cynthia Cumming

WEST ORANGE, NJ — For the second year in a row, the West Orange High School girls soccer team captured the Essex County Tournament title, beating Glen Ridge, 5-0, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School.

West Orange midfielder Sidda Mitchell set the team up for an early lead with a goal, following up with an assist on a goal by Anna Deer. Deer and Hannah Amoyaw assisted and Jaiden Schultz kicked in the third goal in the second half. Aminata Diop and Madison Cyrus added a goal apiece. Schultz brought in the last goal of the game, placing No. 3 West Orange on top and shutting out No. 12 Glen Ridge.

“The girls played well throughout the entire tournament, only conceding one goal in four games,” said WOHS head coach Sean Devore. “The coaching staff is very proud of all the girls, and they will now turn their focus to the state tournament beginning on Wednesday (Oct. 26). We would like to thank the West Orange community for their support of the girls throughout the entire tournament.”

WOHS is the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament and will host No. 15 seed Passaic in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. The winner will face the winner of No. 7 North Bergen and No. 10 Bergen Tech in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 29. The top seed is Ridgewood.

Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming