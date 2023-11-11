West Orange HS girls soccer team kicks up another fine season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team enjoyed another great season.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Sean Devore, finished with a 14-4-2 record after losing to undefeated and Super Essex Conference–American Division rival Livingston, 2-0, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Livingston. West Orange was the No. 3 seed. Livingston, which improved to 18-0-1, was the No. 2 seed.

The Mountaineers finished in second place in the SEC–American Division with a 6-3-1 divisional record. The American Division is the top division in the SEC.

Of West Orange’s four losses, three were to Livingston, including the heartbreaking 3-2 double-overtime loss in the Essex County Tournament championship game on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Millburn High School. West Orange, which was vying for the ECT title for the third straight season, had a 2-1 lead before Livingston tied it late in regulation and won it in double overtime.

This season, the Mountaineers were led by senior midfielder and Boston University commit Jaiden Schultz, who scored 23 goals and added six assists; senior forward Madison Cyrus, who had eight goals and four assists; and junior midfielder and University of Albany commit Lauren Villasin, who had seven goals and five assists.

Other seniors were backer Daniella Malanga, who had one goal and five assists; midfielder Josephine Locriccio; midfielder Lucy Fishkin, who had one goal and four assists; and midfielders Jewelia Taylor and Chloe Mondi. The other juniors were goalie Hannah Amoyaw, 73 saves; midfielder Aminata Diop and backer Isabella Pincham. The sophomores who contributed were Madison Reynolds, Juliana Candido, Milan Llewellyn, Amarin Oshiro and Paige Topping.

Indeed, Devore was proud of his team’s season: “It was a very good season,” Devore said. “The girls did a tremendous job of keeping West Orange soccer state-ranked throughout the season. The coaching staff is very proud of the girls and wish the seniors the best in the future. We would also like to thank the West Orange administration and community for their support throughout the season.”