West Orange HS girls soccer team looks to continue banner success

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team is gearing up for an exhilarating season this fall.

Under the guidance of head coach Sean Devore, the Mountaineers are prepared to build upon their previous accomplishments and chase their ultimate goals: league, county and state championships.

With an atmosphere brimming with enthusiasm and high expectations, the players are eager to showcase their skills and compete against formidable opponents.

Last season, West Orange boasted an impressive record of 16-4-1, securing the county championship and No. 15 ranking in the state, as well as being named Super Essex Conference Team of the Year. The strong foundation from the previous year has set the bar high for the upcoming fall season. The Mountaineers aim to harness their strengths, address weaknesses and capitalize on their chemistry to conquer the challenges that lie ahead.

Devore highlighted the team’s key players who will play instrumental roles in achieving their goals. Seniors Jaiden Schultz, Madison Cyrus, Jo Locricchio, Lucy Fishkin and Daniella Malanga, along with juniors Lauren Villasin, Aminata Diop and Hannah Amoyah bring experience, skill and leadership to the field. The team’s standout performers have shown significant improvement during the offseason, raising expectations for their contributions in the new season.

While West Orange’s roster features several returning players, the graduation of three key starters poses a challenge in blending the team together and finding the right chemistry. Despite that, the coaching staff, including David Perez, Sebastian DePinho and Chris Maillet, has been tirelessly preparing the team physically and mentally to overcome obstacles. With a focus on positive reinforcement and pushing the players to their full potential, the coaching staff aims to foster a winning mentality and a sense of professionalism within the team.

The Mountaineers embrace flexibility in their strategies and tactics. Although they prefer high pressing and organized defense, their approach may change depending on the opponents they face. This adaptability ensures that they can adjust their gameplay to exploit weaknesses and maximize their chances of success.

In the competitive landscape of the SEC, West Orange recognizes the fierce rivalry with Livingston and Montclair. Sharing the same league, county and section, these matchups intensify the excitement and add to the significance of each game. The team’s ability to rise above its opponents and the challenges within the conference will test its mettle and determine their fate.

Reflecting on past accomplishments, the Mountaineers seek to build upon their consecutive county championship victories. Their sights are set on clinching a remarkable third title in a row. Additionally, the Mountaineers reached the sectional final last season, showcasing their prowess against tough opponents. This year, they look to secure championship victories in both the county and state tournaments.

The seniors will look to play a vital role as leaders, entrusted with passing the torch to the younger players.

Junior standout Lauren Villasin, who has been a starter since her freshman year, is expected to make a significant impact this season, further strengthening the team’s prospects.

Team chemistry is a paramount aspect of success for West Orange. The coaching staff organizes team-building activities and off-field gatherings to enhance camaraderie and cohesion. By fostering strong bonds between the players, the team is poised to work together seamlessly on the field and overcome any challenges that come their way.

As the season approaches, Devore and the team extend their gratitude to the supportive fans and community. The team acknowledges the unwavering support they have received over the years and looks forward to sharing their thrilling experiences and achievements with the community. With the Women’s World Cup serving as an inspiration, West Orange is ready to embark on a journey filled with determination, passion and the pursuit of championship glory.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association