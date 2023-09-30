West Orange HS girls soccer team moves to 4-0-2 on the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team defeated Bloomfield and Newark Academy, both at Lincoln Field, and Millburn on the road to improve to 4-0-2 on the season.

Senior Jaiden Schultz scored in the second half, off an assist from junior Lauren Villasin, in the 1-0 win over Bloomfield on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Hannah Amoyaw, a junior, made seven saves for the Mountaineers.

Schultz scored twice and sophomore Madison Reynolds had a goal in the 3-0 win over Newark Academy on Thursday, Sept. 21. Senior Madison Cyrus had an assist and Amoyaw made one save.

Schultz had two goals, Cyrus had one goal and one assist, senior Lucy Fishkin had one assist and Amoyaw made three saves in the 3-0 win at Millburn on Saturday, Sept. 23. The Mountaineers were ranked No 11 in the state by the Star-Ledger.

Photos Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association

West Orange vs. Newark Academy, Sept. 21