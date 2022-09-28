West Orange HS girls soccer team notches three wins in a row

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team won three straight games last week to improve to a 5-2-1 record through Sept. 23.

Lauren Villasin and Anna Deer each scored a goal in the 2-1 win over Bloomfield on Sept. 19. Madison Cyrus and Sidda Mitchell each had an assist. Hannah Amoyaw made one save.

Villasin and Cyrus each had one goal, and Charley Dvorin and Mitchell each had one assist to lead West Orange to a 2-0 win over Newark Academy on Sept. 21. Amoyaw had one save for the shutout.

Dvorin and Aminata Diop each scored a goal to lead WOHS to a 2-1 win over Nutley on Sept. 23. Lucy Fishkin and Mitchell each had one assist, and Amoyaw made one save.

WOHS is ranked No. 15 in the state by the Star-Ledger.