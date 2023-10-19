West Orange HS girls soccer team reached Essex County Tournament semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The second-seeded West Orange High School girls soccer team defeated Nutley and Montclair Kimberley Academy to advance to the semifinals of the Essex County Tournament.

Senior Jaiden Schultz had three goals and two assists and junior Aminata Diop had two goals and one assist in the 6-0 win over No. 15 seed Nutley in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 12, at home. Senior Madison Cyrus and sophomore Milan Llewellyn each had a goal, junior Lauren Villasin had two assists and sophomore Juliana Candido had one assist. Junior Hannah Amoyaw made two saves.

Cyrus scored on an assist from senior Daniella Malanga in the 1-0 win over No. 7 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 14, at home. Amoyaw made five saves.

West Orange, which improved to 10-2-2, was scheduled to face No. 6 seed Mount St. Dominic Academy in the semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Caldwell HS. The other semifinal was No. 1 Livingston against No. 5 West Essex. The final is Saturday, Oct. 21, at Millburn High School at 4 p.m.