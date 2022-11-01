West Orange HS girls soccer team reaches sectional semis

WEST ORANGE, NJ — After winning the Essex County Tournament championship for the second year in a row, the West Orange High School girls soccer team won two straight games in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

In the first round, the second-seeded Lady Mountaineers defeated No. 15 seed Passaic, 6-0, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at home. Junior Jaiden Schultz scored two goals; sophomore Lauren Villasin had a goal and an assist; freshman Madison Reynolds, sophomore Isabella Pincham and senior Anna Deer each had a goal; senior Sidda Mitchell had two assists; and junior Madison Cyrus had one assist. Sophomore Hannah Amoyaw made one save.

West Orange defeated seventh-seeded North Bergen, 6-0, in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 29, at home. Villasin had two goals and one assist; Schultz, junior Daniella Malanga, Cyrus and sophomore Aminata Diop each had a goal; and Mitchell had two assists. Amoyaw made two saves.

West Orange, which improved to 15-3-1 with its eighth straight win, was scheduled to host third-seeded Montclair in the semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Montclair defeated sixth-seeded Passaic Tech, 6-0, in the quarterfinals to improve to 15-1-1.

West Orange and Montclair played to a 3-3 tie in the Mountaineers’ season opener on Sept. 8 in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game.

Ridgewood, seeded No. 1, was scheduled to host fifth-seeded Kearny in the other semifinal on Nov. 1. The final is Saturday, Nov. 5.