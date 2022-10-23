West Orange HS girls soccer team repeats as Essex County Tournament champions

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team captured the Essex County Tournament championship for the second year in a row.

The third-seeded Lady Mountaineers, under eighth-year head coach Sean Devore, dominated 12th-seeded Glen Ridge High School by a score of 5-0 in the ECT final held at Caldwell High School on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22.

Senior tri-captain Sidda Mitchell had one goal and two assists, junior Jaiden Schultz had one goal and one assist, and senior tri-captain Anna Deer, junior Madison Cyrus and sophomore Aminata Diop each had a goal. Sophomore Hannah Amoyaw made one save for the shutout.

The Mountaineers improved to 13-3-1 on the season with their sixth straight victory.

West Orange advanced to the final after upsetting No. 2 seed and Super Essex Conference–American Division rival Livingston, 3-1, in the semifinals at Livingston on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Cyrus had a goal and an assist, Schultz and Diop each had a goal, and Mitchell had one assist. Amoyaw made 11 saves.

Senior Charley Dvorin is the other tri-captain on the team.

West Orange avenged a 1-0 loss to Livingston on Monday, Oct. 3. The Mountaineers began their current winning streak after that loss. The win streak started with a 2-0 win over Glen Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield in a SEC crossover game as sophomore Lauren Villasin and Deer scored the goals, and sophomore Isabella Pincham and Mitchell each had an assist. Amoyaw made three saves.

Glen Ridge stunned top-seeded Montclair, 2-1, in the ECT semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Livingston. It was Montclair’s first loss of the season.

West Orange defeated Livingston in last year’s ECT final. It was the first ECT final since 2019. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

West Orange defeated Glen Ridge in the 2018 ECT championship game.

The Mountaineers are hoping to make a strong run in the upcoming New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.