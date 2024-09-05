West Orange HS girls soccer team seeks another strong campaign

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team has been one of the best in the state for the past few years.

Under 10th-year head coach Sean Devore, the Mountaineers have made strong runs in the county and state tournaments. They appeared in the last three Essex County Tournament finals, winning back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022 by beating Livingston, 2-1, and Glen Ridge, 5-0, respectively.

In the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament, WOHS lost to Livingston, 3-0, in the 2021 final to end with a 13-4-2 mark. The following season, West Orange lost in Section 1, Group 4 final to Ridgewood, 3-0, to finish 16-4-1.

Last season, the Mountaineers finished 14-4-2, losing to Livingston in both the ECT final, 3-2 in double overtime, and in the sectional semifinals, 2-1.

This season, the team returns a strong nucleus from last season’s 14-4-2 campaign, looking to maintain its elite status.

The senior captains/returning starters are forward Lauren Villasin, center back Aminta Diop, goalkeeper Hanna Amoyaw and back Izzy Pincham.

Other returning seniors are midfielders Aria Evans and Logan Warren, and forward Nishma Aly.

The returning juniors are backs Paige Topping, who has starting experience, and Amarin Oshiro; forward Madison Reynolds and midfielder Josephine Foglia. Megan Moran, a midfielder, and goalkeeper Niara Boddie are returning sophomores.

Villasin is a four-year varsity starter and will be playing next year at Division 1 Albany. Diop and Amoyaw are also four-year varsity starters who will add key leadership. Pincham is a Division 1 lacrosse player for Temple and will have a key role as well, Devore noted.

The key newcomers are sophomore midfielder Lola Kalejaye, freshman midfielder Kayla Thompson and junior midfielder Emily Rintzler.

Devore said the keys to another successful season are “always the girls’ ability to train hard and come together as a team. We lost many key starters from last year and play arguably the most difficult schedule in the state, so it will be a big challenge. We think our difficult schedule will have us ready for tournament time for the ECT and states. There are many excellent teams in our county and section, so as always, it will be a big challenge.

“We also are very appreciative of the community,” Devore continued. “Principal Oscar Guerrero and (athletic director) Stephan Zichella have been very supportive. Also, the assistant boys soccer coach, Freddy Christian, and I are the directors of coaching of our youth program in town, West Orange United FC. We get great support from the families and youth players at our games, which makes it a really fun atmosphere for the girls to play in.”

The Mountaineers will host Wayne Hills High School in the season opener Thursday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. and will visit Northern Highlands Regional High School on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. They will visit Newark East Side High School on Wednesday, Sept. 11.