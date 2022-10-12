West Orange HS girls soccer team seeks ECT repeat title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The defending champion West Orange High School girls soccer team received the No. 3 seed in the Essex County Tournament.

West Orange was scheduled to host a first-round game on Wednesday, Oct. 12, after press time. The quarterfinals are on Friday, Oct. 14. The semifinals are on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at LIvingston High School, and the final is on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School at 2 p.m.

The top seed is Montclair and the No. 2 seed is Livingston.

West Orange defeated Livingston in last year’s ECT final.

West Orange defeated Glen Ridge, 2-0, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to improve to 8-3-1 on the season. In the previous game, West Orange lost to Livingston, 1-0, on Monday, Oct. 3, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game in Livingston. The loss ended West Orange’s five-game winning streak.