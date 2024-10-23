West Orange HS girls soccer team seeks strong run in the Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team hopes to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Mountaineers will host a first-round game on Thursday, Oct. 17, against either No. 13 seed Columbia or No. 20 seed PayneTech. If the Mountaineers win, they will advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 19, against either No. 5 seed West Essex, No. 21 seed Orange or No. 12 seed Newark Academy at the higher-seeded school. The semifinals are Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Belleville High School.

Senior Aminata Diop scored two goals and sophomore Omolola Kalejaye scored a goal in the 3-0 win over Kearny on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at home. Senior Lauren Villasin and juniors Madison Reynolds and Paige Topping each had an assist, and senior goalie Hannah Amoyaw made four saves. WOHS moved to a 6-4-2 record on the season.