West Orange HS girls soccer team thrives to start the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team has enjoyed a 2-1-1 start to the season through Sept. 13.

The Mountaineers defeated Wayne Hills, 2-1, Sept. 5, at home. Senior midfielder Lauren Villasin had one goal and one assist, and senior back Aria Evans had one goal. Freshman forward Kayla Thompson had one assist and senior goalie Hannah Amoyaw made five saves.

Villasin scored on an assist from junior back Paige Topping in a 2-1 loss to Northern Highlands on Sept. 7 on the road. Amoyaw made 17 saves.

Villasin had one goal and two assists, and junior midfielders Madison Reynolds and Josephine Foglia each had one goal in the 3-0 win over Newark East Side on Sept. 11. Amoyaw and sophomore goalie Niara Bodie each made two saves.

WOHS played to a 1-1 tie with Livingston on Sept. 13 at Livingston. Senior back Aminata Diop scored on an assist from Topping at 14:33 of the first half. Livingston tied it 1-1 at 28:29 of the first half.

The following are upcoming WOHS games:

Sept. 19: at Mount St. Dominic Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 21: vs. Oak Knoll, 2 p.m.

Sept. 25: at West Essex, 4 p.m.