West Orange HS girls soccer team ties Millburn

MILLBURN, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team played Millburn to a 1-1 tie on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Millburn. The goals were scored in the second half. Senior Aminata Diop scored the goal for West Orange on an assist from junior Paige Topping, and senior goalie Hannah Amoyaw made four saves.

The Mountaineers lost to Westfield, 3-2, in overtime on Saturday, Oct. 5, to move to 5-4-2 overall on the season. Senior Lauren Villasin scored both goals for WOHS. Amoyaw made 12 saves. Westfield moved to 8-1 on the season.

The Mountaineers were scheduled to host Kearny on Tuesday, Oct. 8, after press time. They will host Blair Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m.

West Orange is ranked No. 20 in the state by the Star-Ledger.