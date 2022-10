WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team defeated West Essex and Montclair Kimberley Academy, both by 1-0 scores, to extend its winning streak to five games and improve to 7-2-1 on the season.

Anna Deer scored on an assist by Isabella Pincham in the second half in the win over West Essex on Sept. 27. Hannah Amoyaw made two saves.

Madison Cyrus scored on an assist by Sidda Mitchell in the second half in the win over MKA two days later. Amoyaw made four saves.