West Orange HS girls tennis players enjoying fine seasons

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School girls tennis players Olivia Grumet, Tianna Morrison and Teresa Paone qualified for and competed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state singles and doubles tournaments. Grumet is a first singles player. Morrison and Paone combine at first doubles.

Though they all lost in the first round, the players are having great seasons.

Grumet was recently 12-4 overall and was named Super Essex Conference Player of the Week earlier this year. She is among the top 120 players in the state.

Morrison and Paone have been a force at first doubles, collecting 11 wins together, to just four losses recently. Their latest win was the biggest of the season, avenging a previous loss to Caldwell. They sit among the top 54 doubles teams in the state.