West Orange HS girls track finishes in fourth place at Essex County meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls indoor track-and-field team finished in fourth place in the girls’ team standings at the Essex County Individual Championships held at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The Lady Mountaineers had 26 points based on the top-six finishes in each event.

West Orange’s points were scored by Olivia Prescott and Taylor Aska.

Prescott won the shot put event with a throw of 41 feet, 3 ¾ inches.

Aska took second place in both the 55-meter dash in 7.23 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 25.89.

WOHS had other highlights. Kourtney Adams took seventh place in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches, Nadya Coleman took eight place in the 55-meter dash in 7.79, and the 4-x-400-meter relay team took eighth place in 4:43.75.

West Orange and Montclair tied for the team title with 38 points. Irvington had 29 points to finish in third place.

On the boys’ side, Rahim Samuel took sixth place in the high jump at 5-6 for the Moutnaineers’ lone pont.

Seton Hall Prep won the team title with 83 points.