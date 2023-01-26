West Orange HS girls track team excels at county relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls indoor track-and-field team finished in second place overall at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. West Orange had 42 team points. Montclair won the girls team title with 50 points.

The 4×200-meter relay team took first place to lead the WOHS Mountaineers.

The girls team had other fine efforts. The shuttle hurdles relay (38.89 seconds) and the 4×400-meter relay (4 minutes, 14.43 seconds) each finished in second place. Anisha Ellis took second place in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet. The sprint medley team (4:38.22) and the distance medley team (14:18.36) each took fifth place.

On the boys side, West Orange tied with Bloomfield High School in eighth place overall with 11 points apiece. The 4×800 relay took fourth place in 8:52.20; Raza Stanley took fourth place in the high jump at 5-8; and the 4×400 (3:34.05) and the distance medley relay (11:35.11) each took fifth place for the WOHS boys.