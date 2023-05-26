West Orange HS girls track team excels at Essex County meet

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls track and field team finished in fifth place overall at the Essex County Championships, May 18-19, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Here are the WOHS girls top results:

100-meter dash: first place: Corbin Raston, 12.51 seconds.

200-meter dash: first place: Raston, 25.66; fifth place: Shilin Roupe, 26.27.

400-meter dash: fifth place: Kaia Alcime, 1:00.80.

400-meter hurdles: fourth place: Alcime, 1:07.94.

Here are the WOHS boys top results:

Long jump: fifth place: Kenley Vil, 20 feet, 2 ½ inches.

Triple jump: sixth place: Niles Valere, 42-9 ½.