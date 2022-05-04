West Orange HS girls track team excels at Penn Relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls track-and-field team enjoyed stellar efforts at the prestigious Penn Relays held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

On Thursday, April 28, the first day of the meet, the girls 4×100 meter relay team — Nadya Coleman, Taylor Aska, Kourtney Adams and Nicole Oshodi — took first place in Heat No. 12 with a time of 49.22 seconds. It was the fastest time of all 13 heats, with a total of 114 teams.

Olivia Prescott finished 13th in the girls discus event with a throw of 119 feet, 7 inches.

On Friday, April 29, Coleman, Aska, Adams and Oshodi took seventh place in the 4×100 meter International relay in 49.17.

The Penn Relays is the oldest and largest track meet in the country. The first year of the meet was 1895. The meet was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The WOHS boys and girls teams are gearing up for the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 6, at Livingston.