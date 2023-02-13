West Orange HS girls track team excels at the sectional meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls indoor track-and-field team tied for fourth place overall at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state Championships on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Bennett Center in Toms River. West Orange and Montclair each had 27 points. Ridgewood took first place with 58 points and Morristown had 40 points.

The WOHS Mountaineers had several top-six finishes.

The 4×400-meter relay team took first place in 4 minutes, 12.49 seconds. The runners were senior Nadya Coleman, sophomore Tayla Wilson, senior Bailee Cox and sophomore Kaia Alcime. Alcime took second place in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.22. In the 55-meter dash, freshman Corbin Raston took fifth place in 7.53 seconds and junior Atiyya Simmons took sixth place in 7.65. Senior Shilin Roupe took third place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.80.

The boys team did not have any top-six finishes and did not have any points. The 4×400-meter relay team took seventh place in 3:37.08 and junior Gideon Griffin took eighth place in the 400-meter dash in 53.23 to lead the Mountaineers.

The top-six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA’s Group 4 state Championships at the Bennett Center on Saturday, Feb. 18.