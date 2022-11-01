West Orange HS girls volleyball advances to sectional quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded West Orange High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 11 seed Hackensack, 25-18, 25-23, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29.

West Orange, which improved to 14-9 this season, was scheduled to visit No. 3 seed Fair Lawn in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The winner will face the winner of No. 2 seed Livingston and No. 7 seed Morristown in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4. The final is Tuesday, Nov. 8.