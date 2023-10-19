West Orange HS girls volleyball team advanced to Essex County Tournament quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The eighth-seeded West Orange High School girls volleyball team defeated ninth-seeded Columbia High School of Maplewood, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Friday, Oct. 13, at home.

Freshman Cailee Cassidy had 30 assists and five digs, sophomore Nola Duncan had seven kills and seven digs, senior Stacy Folas had 11 kills, four blocks and two digs; Sophia Feli had 22 digs, Gabby Pineda had nine digs, five kills and two blocks; senior Djenny Fonrose had 11 digs, four kills and one block; and sophomore Olivia Raines had three kills and one block.

The Mountaineers, who improved to 13-3 overall, will visit top-seeded Livingston in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 17. If the Mountaineers win, they will face the winner between No. 4 seed West Essex of North Caldwell and No. 12 seed Montclair in the semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Bloomfield High School.