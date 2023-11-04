West Orange HS girls volleyball team advanced to sectional quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded West Orange High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 11 seed East Orange Campus High School in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Oct. 26.

After EOCHS won the first set, 25-21, West Orange rallied to win the next two sets, 25-22, 25-18. Sophomore Nola Duncan had 11 kills, 15 digs, two assists and one block; senior Gabby Pineda had 11 kills and 12 digs; junior Sophia Feli had 20 digs and two assists; senior Stacy Folas had seven kills, two blocks and one dig; freshman Cailee Cassidy had 32 assists and seven digs; and senior DJenny Fonrose had seven digs, one kill and one block to lead the Mountaineers, who improved to 14-5 overall.

WOHS was scheduled to visit No. 3 seed Bergen County Tech on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in Hackensack in the quarterfinals. If WOHS won, they will face the winner between No. 2 seed Livingston and No. 7 seed Passaic County Tech in the semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 2. The final is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

WOHS, seeded eighth, lost to eventual champion and top-seeded Livingston, 25-14, 25-23, in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 17.