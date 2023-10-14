West Orange HS girls volleyball team clinches Liberty Division championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In a thrilling match that had fans on the edge of their seats, the West Orange High School girls volleyball Team secured the Super Essex Conference Liberty Division championship with a spectacular two-set victory over Columbia.

The first set was a nail-biter, with both teams displaying exceptional skill and tenacity. West Orange managed to clinch it with a final score of 28-26, showing its ability to thrive under pressure. The second set was equally intense, but the West Orange squad maintained its composure, winning with a score of 25-21.

This victory brings their season record to an impressive 11-3, reflecting the consistent excellence that has become associated with the WOHS girls volleyball program.

Several standout performances made this championship-clinching win possible. Cailee Cassidy showcased her prowess with eight digs and an impressive 17 assists, while Nola Duncan’s seven kills and six digs left a mark on the match. Gabby Pineda’s six kills and five digs demonstrated her ability to shine in crucial moments, and Stacy Folas added five kills and three aces to the team’s dominant performance. Sophia Feli was a defensive force with 19 digs and contributed seven aces, playing a pivotal role in securing the championship.

Head coach John Chang expressed his pride in the team’s achievement, stating, “This victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication these student-athletes have put into their training. They’ve shown great character and sportsmanship throughout the season, and I couldn’t be prouder of their performance tonight.”

Looking ahead, the team is poised to take on the challenges of the upcoming Essex County Tournament, where they have received the No. 8 seed. Their first match in the tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct 14, with the opponent yet to be determined.