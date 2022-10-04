West Orange HS girls volleyball team enjoys victories during the week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls volleyball team defeated Mount St. Dominic, Payne Tech and Cedar Grove.

Gabby Pineda had 14 kills and nine digs, Stacy Folas had 14 kills, Lucinda Edwards had 15 digs and 35 assists, and Sophia Feli had 12 digs in the 18-25, 25-22, 26-24 win over Mount St. Dominic on Sept. 26.

Folas had nine kills, Edwards collected 27 assists, Feli posted 19 digs, Jenna James registered 13 digs and Pineda recorded nine kills in the 20-25, 25-22, 25-11 win over Payne Tech on Sept. 27.

Feli had 16 digs, Folas had five kills, Pineda had four kills and 12 digs, and Edwards had 14 assists in the 25-15, 25-20 win over Cedar Grove on Sept. 29.

WOHS lost to Immaculate Conception of Lodi, 25-16, 25-22, on Oct. 1 to move to an 8-5 record on the season. Folas had six kills, Nola Duncan had four kills and three digs, Feli had 20 digs, Sydney Richardson had 11 digs, and Edwards had 15 assists.