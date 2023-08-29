West Orange HS girls volleyball team shows renewed energy as season looms

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange girls volleyball team is ready to hit the court with renewed energy and a hunger for victory.

“The energy is much higher than last year,” said West Orange head coach John Chang. “After being knocked out of states in the first round, the girls have been hungry to go far this year. They’ve come back with an intensified determination that’s infectious.”

Chang highlighted the importance of not taking any moment for granted. “We don’t want to take for granted the time spent in the gym together. They want to quickly gel so they can focus solely on volleyball strategies.”

When it comes to the key players who will be instrumental in achieving these goals, Chang emphasized the collective effort. “Even though a few players immediately come to mind, we know that it takes all of us to achieve our goals. All of my players have the potential to be that ‘dark horse’ who can contribute to our success.”

Chang cited the team’s strength. “Our strength would be our determination and talent. When you have both, it makes for a good recipe for a great season.”

The Mountaineers are working on staying mentally strong during tough situations of a game, Chang said.

Chang said the team is focusing on speeding up the game and enhancing its coordination, both offensively and defensively. “We’re going to work hard on team coordination, offensively as well as defensively.”

Team chemistry is undoubtedly crucial, and Chang couldn’t emphasize enough the significance of teamwork. “Teamwork is always the binder to any sport, but in regards to volleyball, it is the pinnacle to having a winning season.”

The seniors, as leaders of the team, are expected to play a pivotal role in guiding the younger players. “Since my seniors know my coaching and personal goals from last year, I should expect higher standards in everything we do, on and off the court,” Chang said.

And for all the fans and community members out there, Chang had a heartfelt message: “I absolutely love our West Orange fans. I don’t even see them as fans but rather family. Keep cheering for us and support us by coming out to every game. It’s truly an honor representing.”

The Mountaineers will have four road matches to open the season, beginning with Montclair on Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. The other matches are Sept. 9 at Montclair Kimberley Academy at 10 a.m., Sept. 11 at Cedar Grove at 4 p.m. and Sept. 13 at West Essex at 4 p.m.

Their first home match is Sept. 15 against Bloomfield at 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of West Orange High School Sports Media Association