West Orange HS girls wrestling team impresses at Essex County Tournament, led by repeat champion Lopez; Adams is repeat champion

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls wrestling team finished in third place at the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Essex County College in Newark. Bloomfield finished in first place and Irvington took second place.

Junior Jazzira Lopez won the 114-pound title to lead the Mountaineers. It was her second straight ECT title. In the final, she pinned Olivia Monderoy, of Montclair, in 5 minutes, 42 seconds.

Senior Kai Gonzalez took second place at 235; and junior Ariana Soria, 120; and senior Victoria Pereira, 145; each took third place.

On the boys’ side, WOHS took seventh place.

Senior Nicholas Adams won the 138-pound title to lead the Mountaineers. This was his second straight ECT title. In the final, he decisioned Solomon Soriente, of Caldwell, 6-5. Junior Aedan Lopez took fourth place at 150; and freshman Alex Jena, 106; junior Adam Barakat, 144; Marcos Guerrero, 165; and senior Jahid Salaam, 285, each took fifth place.