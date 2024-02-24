West Orange HS girls wrestling team is runner-up at the inaugural ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls wrestling team finished in second place overall at the inaugural girls wrestling Essex County Tournament at Nutley High School on Friday, Feb. 16.

The Mountaineers had 127 points. Bloomfield was first with 165 points, among the 11 scoring teams.

West Orange had three champions: sophomore Jazzira Lopez (107-pound weight class), junior Alondra Martinez (114) and junior Kai Gonzalez (185).

Junior Victoria Pereira (185) took second place, sophomore Ariana Soria (132) and senior Christina Pariona (145) each took third place, sophomores Emily Paguay (132) and Jailynn Robinson (165) each took fourth place and sophomore Leslie Tamay (100) took sixth place for the Mountaineers.