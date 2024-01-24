West Orange HS hockey team blanks Hoboken—Weehawken

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Junior Reid Tenzer had two goals and two assists to lead the West Orange High School ice hockey team to a 5-0 win over Hoboken–Weehawken high school at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange on Monday, Jan. 15. Sophomore Andrew Ruffo had one goal and one assist, sophomore Lukas Ahmadi and freshman Justin Anderton each had one goal and junior Anthony Pondillo, senior Pete Stephens, freshman Michael Sandels and senior Josh Lindo each had one assist. Junior Christian Anderton made eight saves and freshman Gabe Melendez made 12 saves for the Mountaineers.

West Orange lost to Millburn High School, 5-4, Saturday, Jan. 20, at Codey Arena. Freshman Guilherme Sitorskiii had two goals and one assist, Tenzer had one goal and two assists, freshman Justin Anderton had one goal and sophomore Marcus Chacon, Ahmadi and Pondillo each had one assist. Christian Anderton made 53 saves. West Orange moved to a 3-8 record on the season.