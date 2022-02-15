West Orange HS hockey team has good run at McMullen Cup

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School ice hockey team defeated East Side, 8-0, in the first round of the McMullen Cup on Friday, Feb. 11, at Codey Arena in West Orange.

Andrew Raymon had 2 goals and two assists to lead the Mountaineers, who was scheduled to face Kearny on Monday, Feb. 14, in the semifinals.

The Mountaineers lost to Kearny, 4-1, on Monday, Feb. 14, in the semifinals. Jack Olsen scored the team’s lone goal, on an assist from Raymon.