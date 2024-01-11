West Orange HS hockey team wins in overtime

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior defenseman-forward Dominic Locricchio scored in overtime to lift the West Orange High School ice hockey team to a 6-5 win over Kearny on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Locricchio also had three assists. Junior forward Reid Tenzer had two goals and one assist, sophomore forward Lukas Ahmadi had two goals, freshman forward Guilherme Sitorskii had a goal, sophomore defenseman-forward Marcus Chacon had two assists and junior defenseman Anthony Pondillo had one assist for West Orange. Junior goalie Christian Anderton made 28 saves for the Mountaineers, who improved to 2-4 overall and 2-0 in the New Jersey Interscholastic Ice Hockey League-McMullen Division.