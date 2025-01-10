West Orange HS hockey team wins two games in Essex Holiday, Reid Tenzer gains 100th career point

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School ice hockey team went 2-1 in the Essex Holiday tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

In the first game, the Mountaineers defeated Madison, 4-2, Wednesday, Dec. 18. Freshman R.J. Scott and senior Reid Tenzer each had one goal and one assist, and juniors Lukas Ahmadi and Andrew Ruffo each scored a goal. Senior Dominic Locricchio had three assists and senior Anthony Pondillo had two assists. Senior goalie Christian Anderton made 37 saves.

West Orange fell to Mount Olive, 2-1, in overtime on Thursday, Dec. 19. Locricchio scored in the first period to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead. Scott and Tenzer had the assists. Sophomore goalie Gabe Melendez made 29 saves for WOHS.

Tenzer’s assist gave him 100 career points.

Scott scored 1:39 into overtime to lift the Mountaineers to a 3-2 win over Watchung Hills on Saturday, Dec. 19, in the third game of the round-robin tournament. Locricchio and Anderton assisted on the goal. Locricchio tied the game on an assist from Scott in the second period. After Watchung Hills scored in the third period, Tenzer answered to tie it at 2-2 later in the period on an assist from Ahmadi. Anderton made 40 saves in goal.

The Mountaineers defeated Newton, 4-0, Saturday, Dec. 28, in a regular-season game at Skylands Ice Arena in Stockholm. Locricchio scored two goals. Tenzer and freshman Max Bereza each had a goal; Ahmadi had two assists; and junior Tyler Brooks, freshman Jack Ruffo and senior Anthony Pondillo each had one assist. Melendez posted 11 saves for the shutout.

West Orange dropped a wild 8-7 decision to Fair Lawn/Bergenfield/Dumont on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Codey Arena to move to a 6-4 record on the season. Locricchio had three goals and three assists, Ahmadi had two goals and two assists,

Tenzer had one goal and one assist, freshman Jack Ruffo had a goal, Pondillo and Scott each had two assists, and sophomore Guilherme Sitorski had one assist. Tenzer now has 104 career points.