West Orange HS ice hockey team captures McMullen Cup title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The second-seeded West Orange High School ice hockey team captured the McMullen Cup championship.

Senior Jack Olsen scored two goals and had one assist, and sophomore Dominic Locricchio scored a goal in the 3-2 win over third-seeded Millburn in the semifinals on Monday, Feb. 13. Freshman Lukas Ahmadi and sophomores Reid Tenzer and Ayan Flowers each had an assist, and senior Jackson Pruksarnukul made 29 saves for the Mountaineers.

West Orange rallied to defeat top-seeded Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School 3-2 in the championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Codey Arena. Olsen had two goals and an assist, Locricchio had the other goal and Andrew Raymon had two assists.

Olsen scored in the second period to give West Orange a 1-0 lead. Scotch Plains–Fanwood tied it later in the period and scored in the third period for a 2-1 lead. Olsen scored on an assist by Raymon, and Locricchio scored the game-winner later in the third period on assists from Raymon and Olsen. Pruksarnukul made 33 saves. West Orange improved to 13-7-1 on the season. Scotch Plains–Fanwood fell to 14-7.

The Mountaineers, seeded 15th, will visit No. 2 seed Ridge High School Basking Ridge in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Public Group A tournament on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Bridgewater Sports Arena in Bridgewater Township at 3:55 p.m.