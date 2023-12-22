West Orange HS ice hockey team defeats Arthur L. Johnson

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS ice hockey team defeats Arthur L. Johnson

West Orange sophomore Marcos Chacon, No. 14, shoots on junior goalie Christian Anderton during warmups against Watchung Hills on Dec. 9. in the season opener at Richard J. Codey Arena West Orange lost, 5-1.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School ice hockey team defeated Arthur L. Johnson High School of Clark, 4-3, for its first win of the season.

Sophomore Lukas Ahmadi, junior Dominic Locricchio, junior Reid Tenzer and sophomore Tyler Brooks each had a goal and an assist; junior Anthony Pondillo had three assists and junior Christian Anderton made 19 saves for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers were scheduled to take part in the Essex Holiday Classic at Codey Arena this week. In the first game of the classic, they lost to Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 3-2, Dec. 18, to move to a 1-2 record. Tenzer and Locricchio each had a goal and an assist. 

West Orange will face Hanover Park on Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. and Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield on Dec. 23 at 3 p.m., both in the classic.

West Orange senior Josh Lindo fires a shot against Watchung Hills Regional on Dec. 9 at Richard J. Codey Arena.

 

  

West Orange HS ice hockey team defeats Arthur L. Johnson added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →