West Orange HS ice hockey team defeats Millburn

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Freshman Jack Ruffo scored two goals and added one assist, and senior Dominic Locricchio also scored two goals to lead the West Orange High School ice hockey team to a 5-2 win over Millburn on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Senior Reid Tenzer had one goal and two assists and freshman Max Bereza had one assist for the Mountaineers. Senior goalie Christian Anderton made 13 saves and sophomore goalie Gabe Melendez had five saves for WOHS, which improved to 8-5 on the season.

In earlier action, West Orange defeated Bayonne, 4-2, Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Codey Arena, led by Locricchio’s hat trick. Tenzer had the other goal. Junior Andrew Ruffo, Jack Ruffo and sophomore Justin Anderton each had one assist. Christian Anderton made 32 saves.

The Mountaineers lost to Hoboken, 3-1, Friday, Jan. 10, at Codey Arena. Locricchio scored on an assist from senior Anthony Pondillo.