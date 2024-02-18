West Orange HS ice hockey team enjoys wins

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School ice hockey team defeated Parsippany Hills and Lakeland by 3-2 scores on consecutive days.

Junior Reid Tenzer had two goals, freshman Guilherme Sitorskii had one goal, sophomore Tyler Brooks had two assists and sophomore Lukas Ahmadi and freshman Justin Anderton each had one assist in the win over Parsippany Hills on Friday, Feb. 9, at Richard J. Codey Arena. Freshman Gabe Melendez made 29 saves for WOHS.

Junior Dominic Locricchio had one goal and two assists, Tenzer and senior Nathan Rubinstein each had a goal, junior Anthony Pondillo had two assists and freshman Michael Sandels and Ahmadi each had one assist in the win over Lakeland on Saturday, Feb 10, at Skylands Arena in Stockholm. Anderton made 42 saves.

WOHS, seeded No. 2, lost to No. 3 seed Kearny, 9-3, in the semifinals of the McMullen Cup on Monday, Feb. 12, at Codey Arena to move to a 9-11 record on the season.

Locricchio and Tenzer each had one goal and one assist, Ahmadi had one goal and sophomore Marcus Chacon and senior Pete Stephens each had one assist.