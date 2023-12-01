West Orange HS ice hockey team seeks another banner campaign

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School ice hockey team is looking forward to the season.

The season opener is Saturday, Dec. 9, against Watchung Hills Regional High School at Richard J. Codey Arena at 5:45 p.m.

Last season, the Mountaineers won the McMullen Cup playoff championship and finished with a 13-8-1 record.

Head coach Eddie Scafidi said, “Our players are radiating energy and the vibe is electric. They’re hungry for victory and that hunger is contagious.”

Dreaming big is the mantra for West Orange this season.

“We’re not here to play small,” Scafidi said. “We’re eyeing the conference crown, looking to dominate the holiday tournament, defend our McMullen Cup championship and secure a spot in the state tournament. It’s an ambitious agenda, but we’re up for the challenge.”

At the forefront of this charge is the dynamic duo of Dominic Locricchio and Reid Tenzer. Locricchio, now wearing the captain’s badge, is not just a skillful player, but a natural leader. “Dominic’s leadership is as fierce as his wrist shot,” Scafidi said.

Tenzer, with his tenacity and scoring prowess, is poised to make waves on the ice.

In the goalie cage and on the defensive front, Christian Anderton and Anthony Pondillo are not just solid players; they’re strategists with sticks. Scafidi said, “They’re the guardians of our victory, and we have full confidence in their abilities.”

The roster boasts emerging talents, such as Lukas Ahmadi, Andrew Ruffo and Pete Stephens. “They’ve honed their skills, leading their travel teams to Jersey Youth playoffs,” Scafidi said. “Get ready for some fireworks when they hit the ice.”

This season West Orange is rewriting the playbook. “No more reliance on a few stars,” Scafidi said. “We’re a balanced force, a departure from previous top-heavy setups. Our challenge? A green defense. But, hey, challenges are what make champions, and we’re ready to tackle it head-on.”

Senior leaders Pete Stephens and Nathan Rubinstein are the commanders on the ice. Scafidi said, “They set the tone, both on and off the ice. Their influence is our secret weapon and we’re banking on their leadership to propel us forward.”

Gabe Melendez, Justin Anderton, Michael Sandels and Guilherme Sitorski are other contributors.

The team isn’t just aiming for victory; they’re chasing glory. Scafidi said, “Last season’s McMullen Cup win and a taste of the state tournament? That’s history. Now? We’re eyeing a higher seed and rewriting the record books.”

Photos Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association