West Orange HS ice hockey team skates to victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School ice hockey team defeated Morris Catholic 8-3 on Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the Essex Holiday Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena. Senior Jack Olsen had three goals and two assists, and senior Eitan Nativ had two goals and one assist. Junior Nathan Rubinstein, sophomore Anthony Pondillo and sophomore Dominic Locricchio each had a goal. Seniors Calvin Tranquada and Andrew Raymon each had three assists. Junior Caleb Gattens, freshman Lukas Ahmadi and freshman Tyler Brooks each had one assist. Sophomore goalie Christian Anderton made 25 saves.

The Mountaineers defeated Nutley 6-1 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the tournament. Raymon had two goals, and Olsen, Brooks, Locricchio and senior Daniel DeRonde each had one goal. Locricchio had three assists, Ahmadi and Olsen each had two assists, and Nativ and senior Jackson Pruksarnukul each had one assist. Pruksarnukul made 19 saves.

WOHS fell to Bridgewater-Raritan 9-1 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, to move to a 5-2 record. Tranquada scored a shorthanded goal. Raymon and Olsen each were credited with an assist.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media