West Orange HS ice hockey team ties Hoboken

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School ice hockey team tied Hoboken, 3-3, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and lost to North Hunterdon, 8-0, Saturday, Jan. 18, to move to an 8-6-1 record on the season. Senior Reid Tenzer and sophomore Justin Anderton each had a goal and an assist, junior Lukas Ahmadi had a goal, and senior Dominc Locricchio and R.J. Scott each had an assist against Hoboken at American Dream Ice Rink in East Rutherford.

WOHS will visit Freehold Township on Friday, Jan. 25, at Jersey Shore Sports Arena at 7 p.m. and host Wayne Hills/Wayne Valley on Monday, Jan. 27, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Ornage at 4 p.m.