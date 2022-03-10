West Orange HS indoor track athletes give good efforts at Meet of Champions

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School’s Makhi Green, Olivia Prescott and Taylor Aska enjoyed good performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s indoor track-and-field Meet of Champions at the John Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River on Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5.

On Friday, Prescott, a senior, took fourth place out of 29 competitors in the girls shot put event with a throw of 41 feet, 9 ¾ inches. 

On Saturday, Green, a senior, took fourth place out of eight runners in the finals of the boys 55-meter dash in 6.54 seconds. In the preliminaries, he took fourth place out of 22 runners in 6.56.

Aska, a freshman, took ninth place out of 26 runners in the preliminaries of the girls 55-meter dash in 7.42 on Saturday. She just missed qualifying for the finals.

Kourtney Adams, a senior, also competed at the Meet of Champions in the girls high jump, where she leaped 4 feet, 10 inches to finish 21st on Friday.

Prescott will continue her track career at Rutgers University on an athletic scholarship. Green signed with Monmouth University on a football scholarship.

  

