West Orange HS indoor track teams excel at Essex County Relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School indoor track and field teams posted solid efforts at the Essex County Indoor Relay championships on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

The girls team finished in fourth place in the team standings and the boys team finished in sixth place.

On the girls side, the 4xd200-meter relay team took first place in 1 minute, 46.76 seconds. The sprint medley team took third place in 4:33.13. The distance medley relay team took fifth place in 14:9.36. The 4×800 team took fifth place in 10:52.70. Anisha Ellis took tied for sixth place in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches.

For the boys team, the distance medley team took sixth place in 11:33.36. The sprint medley team took fifth place in 3:45.32. The 4×200 team took fifth place in 1:33.03. The 4×400 team took fourth place in 3:28.71. Chaas McCoy tied for first place in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches and Raza Stanley tied for third place at 5-8.

Earlier in the week, the WOHS teams competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state relays on Monday, Jan. 15, at The Bubble–Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.

On the boys side, the 4×400-meter relay team – Gideon Griffin, Andres Acosta, Lyfe Smith and Cooper Harwood – took second place in 3:31.97 seconds.

The 4×200-meter relay team – Griffin, Adonis White, Chaas McCoy and Jordan Jackson – took seventh place in 1:34.77.

The 4×800 relay – Harwood, Henry Pfiefer, Smith and Acosta – took third place in 8:22.78.

The sprint medley relay – Ethan Sampson, White, Raza Stanley and Pfiefer – took 11th place in 3:57.81.

The distance medley relay – Sam Smith, Sampson, Cirian Brosnan and Adom Halie-Selasie –

took 24th in 12:33.68.

In the high jump, McCoy took seventh place at 5 feet, 8 inches; and Stanley took 24th at 5-2. In the shot put, Michael Jaiprashad took 60th at 28-9.5 and Matthew Peralta took 61st at 28-8.

The boys team finished in seventh place overall in the team standings with 14 points.

On the girls side, the 4×200 relay – Corbin Raston, Atiyya Simmons, Sofia Morillo and Tayla Wilson – took second place in 1:47.39.

The 4×400 relay – Raston, Kaia Alcime, Simmons and Tayla Wilson – took seventh place in 4:19.32.

The sprint medley relay – Chase Jones, Omara Manning, Mikayla Cenus and Daniella Malegra – took 16th place in 4:51.22.

The 4×800 relay – Ava Neretic, Rebecca Hinfey, Malegra and Violet Kholenstein – took 18th in 11:01.14.

The distance medley relay – Neretic, Hinfey, Alcime and Kholenstein – took 20th in 14.33.59.

In the high jump, Anisha Ellis took 14th place at 4-8 and Morillo was 27th at 4-2. In the shot put, Nicolle Urias was 52nd at 22-9.5 and Neshaly Balbuena Colon was 59th at 21.9.

The girls team finished in 11th place overall in the team standings with 8 points.