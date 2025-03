WEST ORANGE/UNION, NJ — Jazzira Lopez took third place in the 114-pound weight class to lead the West Orange High School girls wrestling team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North 2 region tournament at Union High School on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Lopez, a junior, decisioned Marfianna Zegel, of Madison, 6-2, for third place. Lopez qualified for the NJSIAA’s state individual championships in Atlantic City, Thursday to Friday, March 6-8.