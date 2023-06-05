West Orange HS’ Lucinda Edwards named NJSIAA Scholar Athlete

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School girls volleyball star Lucinda Edwards was named a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Scholar Athlete for 2023.

Edwards and her peers from other schools in New Jersey were honored at a reception on Sunday, May 21, held at the Pines Manor in Edison.

In addition to the award, recipients also received $500 scholarships.

Edwards has a 4.672 grade-point average. She was captain of the girls volleyball team in junior and senior years.

Edwards is involved in the following: National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (math), Rho Kappa (social studies), and Science National Honors Society. She is the Student Council vice-president and will attend the University of Notre Dame and major in biology.

“I am so honored to receive this award,” Edwards said. “Thanks to West Orange High School, I have grown so much as an individual and a player. I want to especially thank (WOHS Acting Athletic Director) Mr. (Stephan) Zichella, (WOHS Girls Volleyball) Coach John Chang, and (WOHS science teacher) Mrs. (Michele) Schultz. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my high school career.”

Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming