West Orange HS Media Association launches ‘Student Scholar Athlete Program’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Media Association is excited to announce the launch of their brand new ‘Student Scholar Athlete Program’ on Feb. 1, which coincides with the 37th Annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day. The program is the brainchild of West Orange High School Media Association founder and Class of 2023 scholar-athlete Mason Bashkoff.

The program will feature a different varsity athlete every week, and will be sponsored by a local business in town to help continue the association’s mission of connecting the high school athletics program to the West Orange community. Each athlete will be recognized for their athletic and academic achievements as well as their community involvement. The program aims to highlight the importance of balancing academic and athletic pursuits and to inspire other students to strive for success in both areas.

The weekly feature will kick off on their social media (@wohssports), syndicate to their website (www.wohssports.com) and travel throughout the network of teams and players in the West Orange High School ecosystem. The program will also place posters of the weekly athlete in strategic locations around town and feature a special offer to students and the community from the local business sponsor.

“We are thrilled to launch this program and to celebrate the achievements of our student scholar-athletes,” said Bashkoff. “We hope to inspire other students to strive for excellence in both academics and athletics while also connecting our high school athletics program to the West Orange community through the support of local businesses.”

“Launching this program to coincide with National Girls & Women in Sports Day is important because it highlights the ongoing struggle for equal access and opportunity for women and girls in sports,” said West Orange High School Athletic Director Stephan Zichella. “By recognizing and celebrating the achievements of female athletes, we can inspire future generations to advocate for their own rights and to push for progress in this area.”

The association is currently seeking local businesses to sponsor future runs of the program. Any interested businesses can contact the WOHSSMA for more information at [email protected]