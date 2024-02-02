West Orange HS’ Nicholas Adams, Arthur Rosu win county wrestling titles

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Junior Nicholas Adams and senior Arthur Rosu won their respective weight classes to lead the West Orange High School boys wrestling team at the Essex County Tournament, Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 24-25, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Adams (120 pounds) put on a show offensively, as he outscored his opponents, 31-2, during his four victories. He was a winner by fall in his first two bouts, followed by a 14-0 major decision in the semifinals over Dante D’achille of West Essex and a 6-2 decision over Dominic Holler of Caldwell in the final.

Rosu repeated as champion in the 190-pound weight class, also winning his first two matches by fall. Rosu then collected an 8-2 decision in the semifinals over Brett Molka of Millburn and a 9-3 decision in a rematch of last year’s final over Clark Rich of Seton Hall Prep.

Aedan Lopez, the 12th seed at 144 pounds, returned to the mat after a month off due to injury and made an improbable run to the semifinals. He won in the preliminary round by fall and then upset fifth-seeded Orlin Solorzano of East Side with a dominant 7-1 decision.

Lopez next defeated Michael Hamberlin of Bloomfield,10-5, before falling in his next two matches to finish fourth.

Sean Harrington earned a spot on the podium by finishing fifth in the 157-pound weight class, winning three matches along the way.

Harrington capped his tournament with a dominant 10-2 major decision over Devon Gilmore of St. Benedict’s Prep.

Ethan Young (113), Kyle Cassidy (126) and Tank Salaam (285) rounded out the place-winners for West Orange, finishing eighth, eighth and seventh in their respective weight classes.

The WOHS Mountaineers finished in fifth place overall among the 21 schools.

Photos Courtesy of Jeff Mazurek