West Orange HS recent graduate Samantha Galantini enjoys great golf outing at U.S. Amateur Championship in Los Angeles

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School recent graduate Samantha Galantini proved to be one of the best girls golf players in the state this past spring season.

Galantini finished tied for second overall at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state tournament in May at the Raritan Valley Country Club.

Galantini will continue her career at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, where she will major in accounting. Before heading off to college, she competed at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles, Calif., from Aug. 7-13. She finished tied for 25th in stroke play out of more than 150 competitors, which qualified her for match play. Though she lost in the first round, or the round of 64, Galantini said she had a great time and was both happy and appreciative of the experience. The U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship is the largest women’s amateur tournament in golf.

The following is a Q&A with Galantini by the West Orange Chronicle:

Q: What got you interested in playing golf?

A: My family loves the game of golf and had me on the course when I was 3 years old.

Q: Who are some of your influences and why?

A: The biggest influences in my life are my family. My parents and brother (Tyler Galantini, a graduate student who will be a fifth-year golfer at Wagner College in Staten Island, N.Y.) constantly support me in everything that I do, while constantly pushing me to follow my dreams.

Q: What are some of your favorite memories during your career at West Orange High School?

A: I always enjoyed practices where Coach would have us play games and just have fun. Winning the SEC (Super Essex Conference) Liberty Division tournament and division championship as a team in my junior year was my favorite moment. Finishing second in my senior year at the girls Tournament of Champions was a great end to what had been a great high school career.

Q: What are your goals, athletically and academically, in college?

A: At Quinnipiac, I hope to play often and contribute to the success of the women’s golf team. I hope I can help Quinnipiac to a four-peat MAAC championship. I am studying accounting and looking forward to continuing my academic career.

Q: What is the main advice you would give to someone who is starting out as a golfer?

A: The main advice I would give to someone starting out as a golfer is to have patience while also having fun. Golf isn’t something you can master overnight, but through time and practice, one can be successful. But no matter what, whether you are playing poorly or having the time of your life, you should always enjoy it.

Photos Courtesy of Samantha Galantini