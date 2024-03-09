West Orange HS’ Rosu and Adams compete at the state wrestling finals in Atlantic City

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School’s Arthur Rosu and Nicholas Adams posted good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s boys state individual wrestling championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Rosu competed at the state individual championships for the second year in a row.

In the 215-pound weight, Rosu, a senior, was the No. 16 seed in a field of 32 wrestlers. In the preliminaries on Thursday, Feb. 29, he won a 4-2 decision over No. 17 seed Anthony Jackson of Paul VI. Rosu then fell to No. 1 seed Vincent Lee of Delbarton by an 8-4 decision in the pre-quarterfinals later in the day.

The next day, Rosu lost to No. 18 seed Pasquale Stanco of Allentown by pin in 4 minutes in the second-round wrestlebacks to become eliminated. Rosu finished the season with a 21-3 record.

Adams, a junior competing in the 120-pound weight class, was the No. 27 seed. In the preliminaries, he lost by technical fall to No. 6 seed Anthony Rossi of Hunterdon Central by a 15-0 score in 5:03. Adams then lost to No. 11 seed Jake Talarico of Saint Peter’s Prep of Jersey City by a 3-0 score in the first-round wrestlebacks later in the day to end his season with a 28-5 record.

Rosu and Adams were the only WOHS wrestlers in the tournament. They advanced after placing in the top three in their weight classes at the Region 3 tournament, hosted by West Orange HS, on Saturday, Feb. 24. Rosu took third place and Adams took fourth place at the region tournament.