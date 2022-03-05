West Orange HS’ Rosu brothers post good results at Region 3 wrestling tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School sophomore Arthur Rosu took fifth place and his brother, senior Ari Rosu, took sixth place in their weight classes at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Region 3 wrestling tournament at West Orange High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26.

In the 190-pound weight class, Arthur Rosu pinned Greydon Carcich, of Morristown, in 2:31 in the first round but lost to Ryan Galka, of Warren Hills High School, by a 7-0 decision in the quarterfinal round on Friday. Arthur posted a 10-1 major decision win over AJ Wilson, of Madison, in the wrestleback quarterfinal round on Saturday but then lost to Joshua Palacio, of North Bergen, by a 17-2 technical fall in the wrestleback semifinal round, thus losing a bid at a berth in the NJSIAA’s state individual championships. The winners of the wrestleback semifinals advanced to the third/fourth-place bouts. The top four finishers in each weight class qualified for the state championships.

Arthur then posted a 6-2 decision over Vincent Militello, of Livingston, in the fifth/sixth-place bout.

In the 175-pound weight class, Ari Rosu pinned Ethan Lopez, of Belleville, in 32 seconds but lost to Owen Frizzell, of Warren Hills, by a 16-2 major decision in the quarterfinal round. Ari pinned Nick Davino, of Hanover Park, in 3:54 in the wrestleback quarterfinal round but was pinned by Jayden Czupak, of Verona, in the wrestleback semifinals. In the fifth/sixth-place bout, Ari forfeited to Connor Hille, of Phillipsburg.

Jaiden Mendez and Justin Barr, both juniors, were the other WOHS wrestlers who competed at the regions. Mendez lost by a 15-0 technical fall in the first round to Luke Geleta, of Phillipsburg, in the first round of the 132-pound weight class.

Barr won by a 3-1 decision over Joseph Geleta, of Randolph, in the first round but was pinned by Cross Wasilewski, of Delbarton School, in 2:53 in the quarterfinal round. Barr then dropped an 8-5 decision to JJ Herninko, of Rutherford, in the wrestleback quarterfinals.

The regions consisted of the top three finishers in each weight class from the districts 9, 10, 11 and 12 tournaments. WOHS competed in District 11 at Morristown.