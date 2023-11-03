West Orange HS runner Ava Neretic excels at county and sectional meets

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS runner Ava Neretic excels at county and sectional meets

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Ava Neretic took fourth place overall, out of 103 runners, to lead the West Orange High School girls cross-country team at the Essex County Championships on Monday, Oct. 23, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield.

Neretic, a sophomore, was timed in 20 minutes, 08.29 seconds. Other runners for WOHS were sophomore Rebecca Hinfey, 28th place in 22:41.95; senior Charlotte Levine, 35th place in 22:55.10; and senior Nora McNamara, 83rd place in 26.23.39.

On the boys side,  junior Sahli Negassi took 56th place, out of 168 runners, in 18:55.85 to lead WOHS. Sophomore Ciaran Brosnan took 63rd in 19:07.45, senior Adom Haile-Selassie was 66th in 19:15.40 and senior Liam Brosnan was 90th in 20:36.28.

At the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships, Neretic took 10th place overall in 21:13.00, out of 103 girls runners, at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park on Saturday, Oct. 28. Neretic earned a berth in the Group 4 state championships at Holmdel Park on Saturday, Nov. 4. The top 15 finishers earned berths.

  

West Orange HS runner Ava Neretic excels at county and sectional meets added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →