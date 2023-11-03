West Orange HS runner Ava Neretic excels at county and sectional meets

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Ava Neretic took fourth place overall, out of 103 runners, to lead the West Orange High School girls cross-country team at the Essex County Championships on Monday, Oct. 23, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield.

Neretic, a sophomore, was timed in 20 minutes, 08.29 seconds. Other runners for WOHS were sophomore Rebecca Hinfey, 28th place in 22:41.95; senior Charlotte Levine, 35th place in 22:55.10; and senior Nora McNamara, 83rd place in 26.23.39.

On the boys side, junior Sahli Negassi took 56th place, out of 168 runners, in 18:55.85 to lead WOHS. Sophomore Ciaran Brosnan took 63rd in 19:07.45, senior Adom Haile-Selassie was 66th in 19:15.40 and senior Liam Brosnan was 90th in 20:36.28.

At the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships, Neretic took 10th place overall in 21:13.00, out of 103 girls runners, at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park on Saturday, Oct. 28. Neretic earned a berth in the Group 4 state championships at Holmdel Park on Saturday, Nov. 4. The top 15 finishers earned berths.