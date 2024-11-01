West Orange HS runner Ava Neretic takes 2nd place at Essex County Championships

CEDAR GROVE,  NJ — Ava Neretic finished in second place out of 110 runners to lead the West Orange High School girls cross-country team at the Essex County Championships at Cedar Grove Park on Friday, Oct. 25.

Neretic, a junior, clocked 19 minutes, 27.70 seconds. Keira Monagle, a junior at Columbia High School, took first place in 19:11.80.

Violet Kohlenstein and Rebecca Hinfey were the other runners for WOHS. Kohlenstein took 10th place in 21:01.60 and fellow junior Hinfey was 29th in 22:32.00.

